Hi all. My pump is completely disassembled. I just got in my new bearings and seals from impros. The manual says to install the front bearing on the drive shaft and then press that into the housing and then press the rear bearing in the housing and then place the front seals. I've already got a bottle of the Yamaha spec housing grease. Any tips on what to use to press these bearings in? I have a 12 ton press. The manual specs pipes of a certain OD and ID and a few specialty tools. Does anyone have a link to a writeup on doing this with common tools, etc., or any advice. When I searched, I didn't find much info out there. Thanks.