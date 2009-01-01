Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F/S Terra Lahoe 701 limited engine for sale #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,558 F/S Terra Lahoe 701 limited engine for sale 6EA98412-9F80-496C-9C38-AD6ED5A141DD.jpeg4A724DD6-6CC0-4434-8FB6-D9F288B27157.jpeg8628D8C0-9302-4657-BB15-C8A41DD22311.jpeg

L-1 identifies this bob lucky built engine , came out of her baby blue 58mph limited , sold the hull already , pump gas , 170 psi , fresh rings , seals , gaskets , pistons are perfect , ran flawless and fast , comes with e box , stator ,flywheel , starter , bendix , e box included with msd enhancer , stock Mitsubishi coils , msd caps , add your exhaust and carberation , 1200$ shipped , have the 48 mm Novis it came with on manifold if also wanted @ extra cost

