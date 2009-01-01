|
F/S Terra Lahoe 701 limited engine for sale
L-1 identifies this bob lucky built engine , came out of her baby blue 58mph limited , sold the hull already , pump gas , 170 psi , fresh rings , seals , gaskets , pistons are perfect , ran flawless and fast , comes with e box , stator ,flywheel , starter , bendix , e box included with msd enhancer , stock Mitsubishi coils , msd caps , add your exhaust and carberation , 1200$ shipped , have the 48 mm Novis it came with on manifold if also wanted @ extra cost
