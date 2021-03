Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SN superjet / waverunner parts interchange #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2008 Location ocean county Age 42 Posts 133 SN superjet / waverunner parts interchange I picked up a 1990 superjet that needs a full restore. I found a waverunner 3 with a 701 for a donor, are there any parts from the driveline that interchange besides the motor ? SWIMMIMNG!!! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,527 Re: SN superjet / waverunner parts interchange Driveline wise - Drive shaft is a different length. Wear ring is different. Steer nozzle is different. Mid shaft and housing are different.



Bare Jet pump stator vein section will work. Exit nozzle will work, and wear ring can be made to work if you add 6mm threaded inserts.

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web site



new parts / products / services

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitenew parts / products / services www.watcon.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2008 Location ocean county Age 42 Posts 133 Re: SN superjet / waverunner parts interchange Originally Posted by john zigler Originally Posted by Driveline wise - Drive shaft is a different length. Wear ring is different. Steer nozzle is different. Mid shaft and housing are different.



Bare Jet pump stator vein section will work. Exit nozzle will work, and wear ring can be made to work if you add 6mm threaded inserts. SWIMMIMNG!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) sorejo Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules