Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 XP Trim Fix module #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location IL Age 20 Posts 1 96 XP Trim Fix module Hello everyone new to this forum! I recently got a 96 XP about 2 weeks ago first ski ever and been working on it and doing maintain work. Finally got to the trim and the previous owner gave me the kit to fix the gauge and module. My question to you guys is there a instructions page for the install or what wires do i tap into? I have the wiring diagram printed out just don't know what wires go to the fix box. Example: BK-PU goes to X. What color wire do i do my black and green and blue to on the fix module. Does it not matter in terms of cut this splice in? Basically im just asking if there is a instructions sheet or detailed video on this, I am not confident in my wiring capabilities after my last incident... Any advice or help is appreciated and glad im apart of the crew!VAyVekC.jpegUQlobD7.jpegQ2QGUYh.jpeg here is a imgur link too https://imgur.com/gallery/E8BZdyN Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules