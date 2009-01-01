Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js440 timing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Hockley, TX Age 21 Posts 1 Js440 timing Hey guys, I have a js440 of unknown year, bone stock to my knowledge aside from being bored .050. Last season the stator decided to remove itself from the block and attach to my flywheel, pulling all the wires out and resulting in me having to have it rebuilt. It has come time to reassemble, Ive heard some folks say turn it counterclockwise until it stops, Im assuming due to the screws running out of adjustment, but being that this is a completely stock ski that I usually run at WOT on old 87 pump gas I am hesitant to do so. I have a timing light and a pretty good knowledge of engines, however this is my first time dealing with a stator on an engine like this so thought Id hear some opinions before I continued Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

