Got this 98 seadoo sportster single engine 717 for next to nothing from a guy that got tried of working on it. It has a new stator/pickup coil, rectifier, coil and plug boots and spark plugs and fresh battery boat has no spark and SBT short block. I get 40 volts pulsing at the white wire in the ebox but no spark and the ground is good at the coil. I get two beeps from the dess with lanyard attached and no deeps in advanced test mode. Any help will be appreciated as this is my first seadoo encounter I've owned many Kawasaki's and serviced them for years.

check out the neutral sw and the engine stop sw. do you have a electrical schematic diagram?

