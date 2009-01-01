|
|
-
Should I go for a desktop design or responsive one so that it can also cater
Surely, you need a responsive design as this is the future. If you can access the latest stats, you will notice that already over half of the online shoppers log on to such portals through handheld devices. The ecommerce website design must be responsive so that it can cater to mobile users and desktop users. And it is an easy guess that in the future, an overwhelming majority will use handheld devices. So this must be your priority for sure.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules