 Tuning 1997 Waveventure Carbs - Pop Off Test
  Today, 09:35 PM
    only1battman
    only1battman is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    Cromwell, CT
    Posts
    2

    Tuning 1997 Waveventure Carbs - Pop Off Test

    Hi All,

    I am currently rebuilding a 1997 Yamaha Waveventure 1100. The engine decided it wanted a hole in piston 2 last September. I pulled it apart and sent the engine off to SBT to get rebuilt. I am currently in the process of rebuilding the carbs with the SBT Kits. The Needles and seats were worn out so I replaced them. I replaced them all with the 1.5(mm?). I go to do the pop off test with the black spring as per the table listed in the Mikuni SBN manual. This should provide 38PSI pop-off based on the table on page 15 in this manual http://mikuni.com/pdf/sbn_manual.pdf But here lies the problem, I proceed with the test and pressurize the fuel side and the needle doesn't really pop-off. It either doesn't seal and just slowly leaks out or will pressurize more than 45psi. I wet the N/S with WD-40 as per the manual. I haven't seen anyone have this particular issue before so any input would be greatly appreciated.
  Today, 10:16 PM
    CALJET
    CALJET is offline
    PWCToday Regular CALJET's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Ontario,Canada
    Posts
    89

    Re: Tuning 1997 Waveventure Carbs - Pop Off Test

    a good read here; http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=462816
    1999 Yamaha GP1200 - stock
    1987 Kawasaki X2 - few bolt ons
    2004 Seadoo 3D - stock
  Today, 11:22 PM
    only1battman
    only1battman is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    Cromwell, CT
    Posts
    2

    Re: Tuning 1997 Waveventure Carbs - Pop Off Test

    Thanks, Ill give it a read and see what I can try.
