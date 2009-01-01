Hi All,
I am currently rebuilding a 1997 Yamaha Waveventure 1100. The engine decided it wanted a hole in piston 2 last September. I pulled it apart and sent the engine off to SBT to get rebuilt. I am currently in the process of rebuilding the carbs with the SBT Kits. The Needles and seats were worn out so I replaced them. I replaced them all with the 1.5(mm?). I go to do the pop off test with the black spring as per the table listed in the Mikuni SBN manual. This should provide 38PSI pop-off based on the table on page 15 in this manual http://mikuni.com/pdf/sbn_manual.pdf But here lies the problem, I proceed with the test and pressurize the fuel side and the needle doesn't really pop-off. It either doesn't seal and just slowly leaks out or will pressurize more than 45psi. I wet the N/S with WD-40 as per the manual. I haven't seen anyone have this particular issue before so any input would be greatly appreciated.