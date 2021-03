Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Silly oil injection question. #1 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Mesa AZ Posts 1,021 Silly oil injection question. Im putting a 61x in a wave venture that had a 760 originally. I'm selling it this summer and want to keep it oil injected since people who don't know ski's like that feature. Pump has two output lines for the dual carbs that were oe, if I T them together to go to one carb will it be over oiling the engine or would it work ok? Dual carb or not the engine needs X amount of oil so I think this will work? '96 Suuuperjet: 84mm 61x, ported, B-pipe, Dual 44's, Newmiller head 190psi w/girdle, Skat big hub, footholds, AMG green hell mango matte.

'95 Raider 701: Fiberglass not SMC, Hydrotrailer hitch, ugly purple and yellow everywhere. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 3,744 Blog Entries 1 Re: Silly oil injection question. the 61x also had 2 lines to 1 carb so should work just fine

