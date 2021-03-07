|
|
-
750 82mm Wiseco 779cc WK1063 Pistons/Top End Kit
New, complete Wiseco 82mm pistons and top end kit for 779cc displacement.
Includes:
Two 813M08200 82mm piston kits (piston, rings, wrist pin, pin clips)
One Wiseco W6211 top end gasket kit
This kit is for small pin motors; 20mm wrist pins.
Price is $230 shipped, PayPal fees extra
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- cman
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules