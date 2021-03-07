Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 82mm Wiseco 779cc WK1063 Pistons/Top End Kit #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location CA Posts 24 750 82mm Wiseco 779cc WK1063 Pistons/Top End Kit New, complete Wiseco 82mm pistons and top end kit for 779cc displacement.



Includes:



Two 813M08200 82mm piston kits (piston, rings, wrist pin, pin clips)

One Wiseco W6211 top end gasket kit



This kit is for small pin motors; 20mm wrist pins.



Price is $230 shipped, PayPal fees extra

20210307_182234.jpg (1.09 MB, 3 views) 20210307_152612.jpg (1.03 MB, 3 views)

