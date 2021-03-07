 750 82mm Wiseco 779cc WK1063 Pistons/Top End Kit
  Today, 05:24 PM
    ryanpsd
    ryanpsd is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    CA
    Posts
    24

    750 82mm Wiseco 779cc WK1063 Pistons/Top End Kit

    New, complete Wiseco 82mm pistons and top end kit for 779cc displacement.

    Includes:

    Two 813M08200 82mm piston kits (piston, rings, wrist pin, pin clips)
    One Wiseco W6211 top end gasket kit

    This kit is for small pin motors; 20mm wrist pins.

    Price is $230 shipped, PayPal fees extra
