98 gp1200 broken stabilizer

Last season I broke off the rear stabilizer going onto a dry dock and it bent the forward bolt backwards. I used marine silicone for a temporary repair. I got a new stabilizer and I was wondering if there was a way to replace the bracket for the studs or does the hull need to be separated to get to it? I was going to repair the glass tht cracked from the outside with fiberglass but would love to be able to fix it from the inside. Any insight would be appreciated thanks

