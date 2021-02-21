Hey everyone,
I am parting out my 2015 Spark 90 H.O. I also installed the trixx steering about two years ago, like brand new, $150 and its yours. I have only sold complete pump housing, nozzle,venturi, SS wear ring.
1. Maptuner X $200.00 w/several preloaded tunes.
2. Programmed ECU $275.00
3. Rear Exhaust Riva Racing $100
4. Riva Racing Intake $59
5. Riva Intake $45 includes pump seal kit
It is the orange and black, so any other parts I will probably have as well, such as engine, good driveshaft, pto cover like brand new. Good prices as well!!!! 20210227_041727.jpg20210227_041417.jpg20210227_041357.jpg20210221_191650.jpg20210227_041255.jpg20210221_191659.jpg20210227_041744.jpg20210227_041619.jpg