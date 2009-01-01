Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Double Deck Trailer - Upper Deck with Cranes For Sale - California #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location SoCal Posts 18 Double Deck Trailer - Upper Deck with Cranes For Sale - California I'm selling the upper deck (over my boat, in my profile pic) complete with collapsable electric cranes, Optima Batteries, built as an add-on to bolt to my boat trailer to to carry and launch/retrieve both of my Honda Aquatrax. It is quality built from heavy wall square tubing and the deck is carpeted, other than a few scratches, it's in great condition. Some modification may be needed to fit other trailers, it was built custom for my Extreme Triple Axle 10,000 GVW trailer for a Lavey Craft 24 NuEra boat.

It is located in Southern California, and has been removed from my trailer. (it didn't fit in my new garage, height on my trailer with Aquatrax is about 10ft high. It's been stored indoors in a warehouse.





Please PM me if you're interested. IMG_1770.JPG3-AF5755B8-1612277-800.JPG 2006 Honda R-12x

2006 Honda F-12x

2000 Laveycraft 24Nuera Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules