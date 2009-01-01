I'm selling the upper deck (over my boat, in my profile pic) complete with collapsable electric cranes, Optima Batteries, built as an add-on to bolt to my boat trailer to to carry and launch/retrieve both of my Honda Aquatrax. It is quality built from heavy wall square tubing and the deck is carpeted, other than a few scratches, it's in great condition. Some modification may be needed to fit other trailers, it was built custom for my Extreme Triple Axle 10,000 GVW trailer for a Lavey Craft 24 NuEra boat.
It is located in Southern California, and has been removed from my trailer. (it didn't fit in my new garage, height on my trailer with Aquatrax is about 10ft high. It's been stored indoors in a warehouse.
Please PM me if you're interested. IMG_1770.JPG3-AF5755B8-1612277-800.JPG