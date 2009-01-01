I'm the original owner of 2 2006 Honda Aquatrax, an RX 12 and an Fx 12, the FX 12 won't start after I let my adult kids borrow it and they ran it out of fuel.
Is there a process or need to bleed the air from the fuel system after running out of fuel, or could it be something else?
I replaced the plugs, one looked pretty bad. Compression is good in all cylinders, spark is good, fuses are good. I can hear the fuel pump run as usual when putting in the lanyard. When doing the compression test, I could slightly smell fuel, but not like I should.