I bought a 2000 Yamaha XL1200 ltd that need carburetors. Does anyone know which exact carbs it uses? I know they are Mikuni BN44's but I can't figure out which BN44's. I can't find a part number anywhere. They're NOT BN44-40-43 and they're Not BN44-8052. I want to buy new ones and I don't want to rebuild the ones I have. I has the power Valve motor. Thanks yeksuh0@gmail.com

Re: Yamaha carburetors 44mm "I" body Mikuni

