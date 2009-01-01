Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Any body have a good setting for the pop off for a SBN34 on a WR500?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2021 Location Alabama Posts 1 Any body have a good setting for the pop off for a SBN34 on a WR500?? Got looking at my pop off for my SBN34 that is used on my WR500 Jon Ski. With the Mikuni diaphragm installed went to over 55psi and still no pop, which I thought was to high. Pulled the diaphragm out and started testing it finally popped at about 60ish. I put shorter spring in I had and got it down to 43 to 45. Do you think the motor needs that high of pop off. Its never had that great of response at take off, but this motor is not that powerful anyway. Since the ski was given to me, I have no idea if this is the original spring - but it is the one that was in there when I rebuilt the carb.



I have a write up of me testing an aftermarket diaphragm in Greenhulk in this carb.



Mark Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules