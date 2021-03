Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Dual 44's on a 650sx #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 57 Posts 9,240 Dual 44's on a 650sx I know, I know...... everyone is going to tell me that it'll be over carbed. Thank you, I hear you.



Now - who's done it and what was the outcome?



- compression?

- pipe?

- jetting?



Used to be done all the time racing until 750s came out , and they always wanted more

Ultimately, im putting 44's on a 900 stx motor but the specs will work great. I read Lazermans thread on the smiley build and Wax Racing had a reference too, but looking for more.

