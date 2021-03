Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: gen1 hood intake scoop and gasket #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 40 Posts 250 gen1 hood intake scoop and gasket Screenshot_20210305-232255_Samsung Internet.jpg



Edit: I guess picture resize didn't work....



Looking for 2 of these air scoops and the gasket type think they sit on. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules