Jetski on the beach? Keybiscayne? or accessible sandbar by foot? IN miami!
Hi guys, any beach where I can launch my jetski nearby and have the jetski at the beach to enjoy with family and friends? We dont have a boat so getting people to the sandbar is not possible
Wondering if virginia key allows it, or some sandbar that is accessible to people by land/foot?
