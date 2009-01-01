 Just NEW to Stand Up JetSki
  Today, 02:37 PM #1
    McRoman
    Join Date
    Mar 2021
    Location
    Halland
    Age
    53
    Posts
    1

    Question Just NEW to Stand Up JetSki

    Hi,

    Just buy a Kawasaki JS 550 SX, great to ride, - BUT how to STOP or DO to

    NOT have this WOBBLING UP and DOWN when run it, any idea how to do, please.

    Ex. Do I need more weight in the front of my JS 550 ?

    or do I need to adjust the Side FINS ?


    Any comment back are very helpful for me ...


    Ciao /// McRoman ...


    Kawasaki-JetSki-550-SX-2.jpg
  Today, 04:08 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,416

    Re: Just NEW to Stand Up JetSki

    Good looking ski. You can add an extended ride plate to reduce the 'hopping'. Really you just need more ride time. You will learn how to position your body to keep the ski under control.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
