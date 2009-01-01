Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Just NEW to Stand Up JetSki #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2021 Location Halland Age 53 Posts 1 Just NEW to Stand Up JetSki Hi,



Just buy a Kawasaki JS 550 SX, great to ride, - BUT how to STOP or DO to



NOT have this WOBBLING UP and DOWN when run it, any idea how to do, please.



Ex. Do I need more weight in the front of my JS 550 ?



or do I need to adjust the Side FINS ?





Any comment back are very helpful for me ...





Ciao /// McRoman ...





Kawasaki-JetSki-550-SX-2.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,416 Re: Just NEW to Stand Up JetSki Good looking ski. You can add an extended ride plate to reduce the 'hopping'. Really you just need more ride time. You will learn how to position your body to keep the ski under control. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

