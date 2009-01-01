Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Super jet low power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Michigan Posts 8 Super jet low power Hello all. I have a 2004 super jet with a 2011 701 62T. I do not know if the E box came with the ski or the engine. My problem is this  the ski starts and runs great to half throttle. Unfortunately, there is no more power to gain from half through full throttle. I have verified that the throttle is opening fully and that I have even 145psi in each cylinder. Both plugs look nice and tan after cruising at half throttle and after full throttle riding, so I dont think it is starving for fuel. It runs so well that if I had not ridden my friends 2014 and 2016, I would just think this is how they run. But my friends skis have a lot of punch left from half to full throttle that I am lacking. My major concern is the E box- would they be compatible between 2004 and 2011? Is there a way to identify which E box I have? I feel as though I am missing 2000rpm on the top end. Thanks for any advice. #2 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 54 Posts 1,315 Re: Super jet low power It could be a lot of different things but the most likely is fuel delivery system. Starting at the tank. and ending at the engine cases. Is there hesitation in any part of the power curve. Or any issues starting the ski, for instance (excessive cranking or running rough initially). As to the ebox , you would have to open it and see what ECU is in it to be sure you have what you need. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

