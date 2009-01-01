 Super jet low power
  Today, 11:53 AM #1
    Strangler
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2017
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    8

    Super jet low power

    Hello all. I have a 2004 super jet with a 2011 701 62T. I do not know if the E box came with the ski or the engine. My problem is this  the ski starts and runs great to half throttle. Unfortunately, there is no more power to gain from half through full throttle. I have verified that the throttle is opening fully and that I have even 145psi in each cylinder. Both plugs look nice and tan after cruising at half throttle and after full throttle riding, so I dont think it is starving for fuel. It runs so well that if I had not ridden my friends 2014 and 2016, I would just think this is how they run. But my friends skis have a lot of punch left from half to full throttle that I am lacking. My major concern is the E box- would they be compatible between 2004 and 2011? Is there a way to identify which E box I have? I feel as though I am missing 2000rpm on the top end. Thanks for any advice.
  Today, 01:35 PM #2
    Hydro-Mike
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    54
    Posts
    1,315

    Re: Super jet low power

    It could be a lot of different things but the most likely is fuel delivery system. Starting at the tank. and ending at the engine cases. Is there hesitation in any part of the power curve. Or any issues starting the ski, for instance (excessive cranking or running rough initially). As to the ebox , you would have to open it and see what ECU is in it to be sure you have what you need.
