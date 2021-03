Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sxr based pontoon boat #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2008 Location B.C Age 41 Posts 95 Sxr based pontoon boat I haven't been on in a long time, but i thought some you might appreciate my adaptation to parenthood... FB_IMG_1612693579867[1].jpg20180702_144514_HDR[1].jpg20180629_140805_HDR[1].jpg20180625_212048_HDR[1].jpg20180601_152718_HDR[1].jpg

'91 650sj- restored-ported 80mm Wiseco pistons-Riva Red pipe-aluminum water box--blowsion spring- umi steering-umi throttle-Riva groovy ride plate-Riva arrester-WCPP head with mystery domes 170psi-Worx 201 grate-14-19 Skat trak prop

'04 800sxr-now Big bore ported, 849cc-Factory dry pipe-R&D arresters-13-20 Solas impros repitch,2x 46 power bombs





'87 550sx-the loaner'91 650sj- restored-ported 80mm Wiseco pistons-Riva Red pipe-aluminum water box--blowsion spring- umi steering-umi throttle-Riva groovy ride plate-Riva arrester-WCPP head with mystery domes 170psi-Worx 201 grate-14-19 Skat trak prop'04 800sxr-now Big bore ported, 849cc-Factory dry pipe-R&D arresters-13-20 Solas impros repitch,2x 46 power bombs Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules