Found a broken hose and I don't know where it goes.
1994 Sea-Doo GTS and 1997 Sea-Doo GTS have the same hose broken at the same spot. I have found this hose and I assume it is part of the cooling system. The close up picture is where it seems to fit up to. The other side is not connected to anything it has no fitting on it is just the hose. It reaches past the engine about to the battery in the front is as far as it reaches. Is this just a bleeder valve that I can just take the hose out? Any help on if I should worry about reconnecting it and where to connect the other side would be great thanks! 20210304_173439.jpg20210304_173430.jpg