 Found a broken hose and I don't know where it goes.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 10:47 PM #1
    Totallydakotaly
    Totallydakotaly is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Location
    Ozarks
    Age
    20
    Posts
    2

    Found a broken hose and I don't know where it goes.

    1994 Sea-Doo GTS and 1997 Sea-Doo GTS have the same hose broken at the same spot. I have found this hose and I assume it is part of the cooling system. The close up picture is where it seems to fit up to. The other side is not connected to anything it has no fitting on it is just the hose. It reaches past the engine about to the battery in the front is as far as it reaches. Is this just a bleeder valve that I can just take the hose out? Any help on if I should worry about reconnecting it and where to connect the other side would be great thanks!
    20210304_173439.jpg20210304_173430.jpg
    Attached Files Attached Files
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:10 PM #2
    Rmason256
    Rmason256 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Huntsville, AL
    Age
    39
    Posts
    212

    Re: Found a broken hose and I don't know where it goes.

    It's a vent hose for the older vented batteries. You can remove it if you're running a sealed battery
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:22 PM #3
    Totallydakotaly
    Totallydakotaly is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Location
    Ozarks
    Age
    20
    Posts
    2

    Re: Found a broken hose and I don't know where it goes.

    Thank you!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 