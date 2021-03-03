I bought a. 97 wave venture. Last year Put it in the water it. Fired right up. But would rev up and send bubbles down and would creep around 5mph max .. I started taking it apart yesterday and found. Serious corrosion holes... Removed the jet pump. To see if any thing stuck out ... And the intake flange broke off when pulling off jet pump .... My 2 questions are would the holes in the intake neck cause. The ski not to go but 5mph max under full throttle ...and what extra steps are needed to remove the whole intake/ shaft housScreenshot_20210303-185140.png