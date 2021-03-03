Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Wave venture 760 revs up but doesn't go #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2021 Location Georgia Age 34 Posts 2 Wave venture 760 revs up but doesn't go I bought a. 97 wave venture. Last year Put it in the water it. Fired right up. But would rev up and send bubbles down and would creep around 5mph max .. I started taking it apart yesterday and found. Serious corrosion holes... Removed the jet pump. To see if any thing stuck out ... And the intake flange broke off when pulling off jet pump .... My 2 questions are would the holes in the intake neck cause. The ski not to go but 5mph max under full throttle ...and what extra steps are needed to remove the whole intake/ shaft housScreenshot_20210303-185140.png #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2021 Location Georgia Age 34 Posts 2 Re: Wave venture 760 revs up but doesn't go IMG_20210303_180004528.jpg Attached Images IMG_20210303_145136832_HDR.jpg (3.16 MB, 4 views) Last edited by Bayboy87; Today at 02:56 PM . Reason: Wrong pic #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2020 Location Currently Lost Posts 218 Re: Wave venture 760 revs up but doesn't go Lemme guess... Saltwater ski? 1986 Kawasaki JS550 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

