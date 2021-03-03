 Wave venture 760 revs up but doesn't go
  Today, 02:32 PM
    Bayboy87
    Bayboy87 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2021
    Location
    Georgia
    Age
    34
    Posts
    2

    Wave venture 760 revs up but doesn't go

    I bought a. 97 wave venture. Last year Put it in the water it. Fired right up. But would rev up and send bubbles down and would creep around 5mph max .. I started taking it apart yesterday and found. Serious corrosion holes... Removed the jet pump. To see if any thing stuck out ... And the intake flange broke off when pulling off jet pump .... My 2 questions are would the holes in the intake neck cause. The ski not to go but 5mph max under full throttle ...and what extra steps are needed to remove the whole intake/ shaft housScreenshot_20210303-185140.png
  Today, 02:55 PM
    Bayboy87
    Bayboy87 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2021
    Location
    Georgia
    Age
    34
    Posts
    2

    Re: Wave venture 760 revs up but doesn't go

  Today, 03:01 PM
    sorejo
    sorejo is online now
    Frequent Poster sorejo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Currently Lost
    Posts
    218

    Re: Wave venture 760 revs up but doesn't go

    Lemme guess... Saltwater ski?
