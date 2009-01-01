|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
New solas XO c 70 Yamaha impeller
42F2DB06-6FD2-40FE-8B36-51D977775EAF.jpeg
XO 17/27 70 mm hub 140 mm OD , fits Yamaha , early mag pump impeller , must have a 140 mm wearing to use this impeller , also must have some hp to pull this screw , 125$ shipped
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules