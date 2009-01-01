Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New solas XO c 70 Yamaha impeller #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,549 New solas XO c 70 Yamaha impeller 42F2DB06-6FD2-40FE-8B36-51D977775EAF.jpeg

XO 17/27 70 mm hub 140 mm OD , fits Yamaha , early mag pump impeller , must have a 140 mm wearing to use this impeller , also must have some hp to pull this screw , 125$ shipped Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules