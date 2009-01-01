|
Looking for Information about Team Butch Rider Derick Peterson
I'm new to this forum but not new to the industry, I am looking for info about Derick Peterson. Contact info, old pictures, what he ran on his race skis, anything helps! I think I came across one of his old race boats from back in the day and want to confirm. Will post pics later.
Thanks!
