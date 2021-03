Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: FS- SeaDoo SP Storage Cover #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 48 Posts 10,908 FS- SeaDoo SP Storage Cover I have a storage cover for a SeaDoo SP. Iím not sure of the brand. Itís not perfect by any means, has some fading and small minor holes but more than worthy to protect your SP.

Originally it had a day glow green and day glow pink stripe on both sides. As you can see one side is completely faded white and on the other side the faded day glow material is gone altogether.



Here are a couple pics to start with. I can take and add more as needed or requested.

$65 shipped to your door. Attached Images 82050CA6-90D6-412C-B7E6-E8CC1E248419.jpeg (3.05 MB, 6 views)

82050CA6-90D6-412C-B7E6-E8CC1E248419.jpeg (3.05 MB, 6 views) 080564E3-B3FD-42E6-A9A1-11077A07C66A.jpeg (3.25 MB, 5 views)

080564E3-B3FD-42E6-A9A1-11077A07C66A.jpeg (3.25 MB, 5 views) 974FE506-0F49-4370-AD9D-C9A0F2331714.jpeg (4.16 MB, 4 views) Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 04:11 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2007 Location BOISE Posts 2,736 Re: FS- SeaDoo SP Storage Cover I never took you for a Sea-Doo sit down type of guy. Is there anything else you need to tell us?



