SXR 800 exhaust flange BEZEL - hull fitting, not outlet flange cover

Looking for the aluminum flange that bolts to the hull itself. The exhaust tube is rotted out.



Re: SXR 800 exhaust flange BEZEL - hull fitting, not outlet flange cover

Wonder if any other model skis have the same part that you're looking for or is this sxr only?

Re: SXR 800 exhaust flange BEZEL - hull fitting, not outlet flange cover

It's an SXR part only...and the 1500 is a larger size.

I had this problem on my build a few years back and was ready to have it machined from my cad drawing.. but then I nice person on this forum came through and sent me one from an 1100 conversion he didn't need it anymore.



Someone needs to billet these...



Attached Images

GqgvrfA.jpg (481.7 KB, 3 views) WaLQLlf.jpg (82.6 KB, 2 views)

