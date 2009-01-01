Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Super Jet Aftermarket Parts & More, Scoop Grate, Footholds, Aluminum Waterbox #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,742 Blog Entries 5 Yamaha Super Jet Aftermarket Parts & More, Scoop Grate, Footholds, Aluminum Waterbox See the craigslist ad links for pictures, prices, and details.

760 engine cases

Brand new footholds

R&D Pro Series scoop grate

SN bottom turf with padding

90-07 SJ Pump stuffer, Riva, brand new

DG Tri-oval aluminum waterbox

Ported & clearanced 6m6 cases with bedplates, intake and dual stage Boyesen reeds

Ultimate Underpadding for waterbox and gas tank

R&D M16 reed blocks for 62t and 64x (needs new petals)



Best way to reach me is email, psucharski@tds.net, or email through the craigslist links.

I take Paypal.

I ship via Fedex ground, Con US only.

Package deals always considered.



Buy any 2 or more items from these first 2 ads, and I will include Fedex ground shipping, con US only, for free:

https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...283948313.html

https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...284289295.html



Additional stuff here:

Spend $40 minimum from these ads, and I will offer Fedex ground shipping for an additional $10.

https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...284194797.html

https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...272914991.html



I will be listing more ads and items here as I go through my storage garages and decide what to offer, as time allows. If you're looking for anything in particular, feel free to send me an email, and I will look for it. 30 years of hoarding parts and skis is not being put under better control, LOL.



If you're local to Milwaukee, Chicago, Madison...I'm basically in the middle, and you can pick up and see more parts not yet listed as well. Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 02:07 PM .



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) fox river pwc Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules