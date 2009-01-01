|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Yamaha Super Jet Aftermarket Parts & More, Scoop Grate, Footholds, Aluminum Waterbox
See the craigslist ad links for pictures, prices, and details.
760 engine cases
Brand new footholds
R&D Pro Series scoop grate
SN bottom turf with padding
90-07 SJ Pump stuffer, Riva, brand new
DG Tri-oval aluminum waterbox
Ported & clearanced 6m6 cases with bedplates, intake and dual stage Boyesen reeds
Ultimate Underpadding for waterbox and gas tank
R&D M16 reed blocks for 62t and 64x (needs new petals)
Best way to reach me is email, psucharski@tds.net, or email through the craigslist links.
I take Paypal.
I ship via Fedex ground, Con US only.
Package deals always considered.
Buy any 2 or more items from these first 2 ads, and I will include Fedex ground shipping, con US only, for free:
https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...283948313.html
https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...284289295.html
Additional stuff here:
Spend $40 minimum from these ads, and I will offer Fedex ground shipping for an additional $10.
https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...284194797.html
https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...272914991.html
I will be listing more ads and items here as I go through my storage garages and decide what to offer, as time allows. If you're looking for anything in particular, feel free to send me an email, and I will look for it. 30 years of hoarding parts and skis is not being put under better control, LOL.
If you're local to Milwaukee, Chicago, Madison...I'm basically in the middle, and you can pick up and see more parts not yet listed as well.
