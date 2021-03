Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Cleaning sea doo crank cases with rotary bearing #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2007 Location Harrisburg, PA Age 42 Posts 62 Cleaning sea doo crank cases with rotary bearing Can I submerge the crank cases in hot soapy water to clean them if the rotary bearing is still in the case? If so, how do I dry out the bearing properly? What would you do? Or is the bearing easy to remove and re-insert after cleaning? '90 x-2: 15 deg Skat Trak, Coffmans, mostly stock-but runs great

'90 x-2 Project: Westcoast intake, Mikuni 44mm carb, finger throttle, Renthal bars

'95 Sea Doo XP 720 stock Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules