Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: XP 717 crankshaft bearing pin question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2007 Location Harrisburg, PA Age 42 Posts 62 XP 717 crankshaft bearing pin question Rebuilding engine. Piston Bearing failed. Anyway, Looks like I am missing a pin on this bearing (see picture). This would be the outer bearing on the mag flywheel end. Am I correct, or is this just because the bearing is common with the others and this particular one doesn’t need a pin?



if so, where can I get one of these pins?



Attached Images A2E45FC4-25FF-4A1B-8E7C-0AF64E222DAB.jpeg (120.7 KB, 5 views)

'90 x-2 Project: Westcoast intake, Mikuni 44mm carb, finger throttle, Renthal bars

