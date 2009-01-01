 2004 yamaha 1200 xlt
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 09:13 AM #1
    jdrmx
    jdrmx is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Eastern SD
    Age
    45
    Posts
    154

    2004 yamaha 1200 xlt

    Where the best place to buy .5mm oversized pistons and all the gaskets for a 04 1200 power valve engine? Anybody got a complete kit?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:49 AM #2
    sorejo
    sorejo is offline
    Frequent Poster sorejo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Currently Lost
    Posts
    215

    Re: 2004 yamaha 1200 xlt

    What size pistons do you have?
    1986 Kawasaki JS550
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:44 AM #3
    jdrmx
    jdrmx is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Eastern SD
    Age
    45
    Posts
    154

    Re: 2004 yamaha 1200 xlt

    Quote Originally Posted by sorejo View Post
    What size pistons do you have?
    80


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 