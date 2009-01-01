|
2004 yamaha 1200 xlt
Where the best place to buy .5mm oversized pistons and all the gaskets for a 04 1200 power valve engine? Anybody got a complete kit?
What size pistons do you have?
80
Originally Posted by sorejo
What size pistons do you have?
