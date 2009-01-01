Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Two Skis & Trailer: 1999 Ultra 150 / 2002 1200 STX-R / Double Trailer (SOUTH FLORIDA) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Palm Beach County , FL Posts 1 Two Skis & Trailer: 1999 Ultra 150 / 2002 1200 STX-R / Double Trailer (SOUTH FLORIDA) Pair of custom built Kawasaki Sit Down Jet Skis and Double Trailer.



1999 Ultra 150 ( two seater)

2002 1200STX-R (three seater)



These are custom built pro-modified skis. They were built new in 2012 and have identical motor setups. The motors were bored and have custom carb setups.



They've been stored indoors for few years and neither are currently running and they need some TLC. The 1200STX-R needs the fuel lines replaced and a good tune, and the Utlra-150 may need a starter relay and tune, I'd probably replace fuel lines too. They were fogged and put up properly. No rust and good condition overall and titles in hand for the skis.



The trailer is a custom double steel and stainless steel and has space for fuel cans and storage. It's in good condition and needs a couple bulbs and some wax. Good tires and spare. The trailer alone is worth $2500-3500.



These skis were tons of fun, super fast and got lots of attention and compliments. They aren't your neighbors skis.



This is a perfect deal for someone with some mechanical skill. I just don't have the time or space for them in my garage anymore and the wife says they need to go. My loss is your gain.



$3750 OBO for everything. Clean Florida titles for the skis and a bill of sale for the trailer.



Located in Palm Beach County



You can call or text me as well. 561-301-7458



Thanks, Jeff.



