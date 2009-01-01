I'm considering selling my MACCLUGAGE Kawasaki Ultra 150 Factory Racing Champion ski. I haven't got around to finish building it but its all there minus the wiring harness and engine. Just need to buy a donor ski to finish it
Needs painted
Comes with Factory Triple Pipes made to custom fit the unobtanium Factory Racing Hull
Full set of new pumps and impellers
New Ride Plate
Lots of other new parts
Give me a call if your interested... No Text
Ken
620-342-5219
