 Factory Racing World Champion Ultra 150 MACCLUGAGE
  Today, 01:17 PM #1
    aerorcr
    aerorcr is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Kansas
    Posts
    4

    Factory Racing World Champion Ultra 150 MACCLUGAGE

    I'm considering selling my MACCLUGAGE Kawasaki Ultra 150 Factory Racing Champion ski. I haven't got around to finish building it but its all there minus the wiring harness and engine. Just need to buy a donor ski to finish it

    Needs painted
    Comes with Factory Triple Pipes made to custom fit the unobtanium Factory Racing Hull
    Full set of new pumps and impellers
    New Ride Plate
    Lots of other new parts

    Give me a call if your interested... No Text
    Ken
    620-342-5219

    World_Finals_Kawasaki_Booth.jpgSANY0076.JPGOriginal Pic.jpgIMG_2633.JPG1880_3.jpg1eaf_3.jpgSANY0075.JPG
  Today, 02:50 PM #2
    aerorcr
    aerorcr is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Kansas
    Posts
    4

    Re: Factory Racing World Champion Ultra 150 MACCLUGAGE

    Some More Pictures

    SANY0074.JPGSANY0077.JPGSANY0079.JPGSANY0117.JPG
