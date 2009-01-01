Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Quick question: 88 js550 gas filler hose, clamps on both ends? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location VA Posts 37 Quick question: 88 js550 gas filler hose, clamps on both ends? Reassembling an 88 sj550. Got the water box back in and went to put on the gas filler hose and can't for the life of me figure out how to put and even worse tighten a hose clamp on the filler/cap end. No clearance as the water box fills that cavity. I can't remember removing one and the parts diagram does not show one. Is this hose just be pushed on the filler end and clamed on the gas tank end? Thanks. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2020 Location Currently Lost Posts 214 Re: Quick question: 88 js550 gas filler hose, clamps on both ends? There is no clamp on the filler neck end. The clamp is on the gas tank only. 1986 Kawasaki JS550 #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location VA Posts 37 Re: Quick question: 88 js550 gas filler hose, clamps on both ends? Thanks for the quick response Sorejo - much appreciated. That squares. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 2,137 Re: Quick question: 88 js550 gas filler hose, clamps on both ends? put a zip tie. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

