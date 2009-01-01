 Quick question: 88 js550 gas filler hose, clamps on both ends?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 10:09 AM #1
    manytoyman
    manytoyman is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    VA
    Posts
    37

    Quick question: 88 js550 gas filler hose, clamps on both ends?

    Reassembling an 88 sj550. Got the water box back in and went to put on the gas filler hose and can't for the life of me figure out how to put and even worse tighten a hose clamp on the filler/cap end. No clearance as the water box fills that cavity. I can't remember removing one and the parts diagram does not show one. Is this hose just be pushed on the filler end and clamed on the gas tank end? Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:49 AM #2
    sorejo
    sorejo is online now
    Frequent Poster sorejo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Currently Lost
    Posts
    214

    Re: Quick question: 88 js550 gas filler hose, clamps on both ends?

    There is no clamp on the filler neck end. The clamp is on the gas tank only.
    1986 Kawasaki JS550
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:54 AM #3
    manytoyman
    manytoyman is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    VA
    Posts
    37

    Re: Quick question: 88 js550 gas filler hose, clamps on both ends?

    Thanks for the quick response Sorejo - much appreciated. That squares.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:55 PM #4
    restosud
    restosud is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    2,137

    Re: Quick question: 88 js550 gas filler hose, clamps on both ends?

    put a zip tie.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 