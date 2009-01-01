|
Quick question: 88 js550 gas filler hose, clamps on both ends?
Reassembling an 88 sj550. Got the water box back in and went to put on the gas filler hose and can't for the life of me figure out how to put and even worse tighten a hose clamp on the filler/cap end. No clearance as the water box fills that cavity. I can't remember removing one and the parts diagram does not show one. Is this hose just be pushed on the filler end and clamed on the gas tank end? Thanks.
-
Re: Quick question: 88 js550 gas filler hose, clamps on both ends?
There is no clamp on the filler neck end. The clamp is on the gas tank only.
-
Re: Quick question: 88 js550 gas filler hose, clamps on both ends?
Thanks for the quick response Sorejo - much appreciated. That squares.
-
Re: Quick question: 88 js550 gas filler hose, clamps on both ends?
-
