Mikuni Carbs So, I decided I'd like to upgrade my Stock (800) X2 Gen2. While keeping it light w/twins and on pump gas...i'm changing out some bolt-ons. V-Force 3 reeds w/ Dasa Kawi intake, New Kommander non-girdled head 29mm domes, FPP Wet Pipe, TDR Waterbox, TBM lightened flywheel, Skat Trak set-back pump w/ C75 10/18 prop,SE tilt/drop nozzle and then...and this is where my unfettered brilliance comes in (*not), I hilariously thought to get some 46mm SBN carbs to go with all of it. but the Novi's, Full Spectrums, Bun's and Black Jacks, are all expensive. So I decided to check out FB Marketplace for some used ones. The used ones were also expensive. So I decided to do some research, what makes these race carbs so damn expensive?



After researching, I found out that a lot goes into these race carbs...porting, special jetting and changing out the spray venturi...and even the linkage.



I thought maybe I can find some old 46's and just re-jet and of course rebuild kits. add some new linkage and be good. but after I purchased some used SBN 46's, they were from and old Yamaha.. I thought, no problem just change out the linkage also.

But the top holes of the SBN 46's are actually smaller than the tops of my stock 40 I's (48mm) WTF? I have the correct adaptors and the bottom holes are the correct size... it's just the top hole sizing that concerns me.

and then dumb azz me decided to buy 2 new SBN 44's individuals (just in case).... not knowing that they are different from a Set of dual 44's. (which are also Yamaha based). I think I can still use the Yamaha base carbs... but it's trickier than I expected. I guess I have to drill into the individual carbs somewhere in order to make them dual compatible.. IDK.



but at this point, i'm wondering if they will actually be better than my dual BN 40 I's?



BTW, I have perfect jetting specs for my stocker w/ FPP wetpipe as per Jonnyx2's recommendation.

40 I's w/ Wet pipe

80p

150m

2.5 n/s

80g (black)



But if i'm going with the upgraded carbs, I've researched some jetting specs for the 44's or 46's... I found an old thread on here asking about jetting for 44's and 46's, and sifting through all of the answers, I found this for 44's and 46's w/ Wet pipe...Anyone running dual 46s? or dual 44s? (pwctoday.com)



SBN 44's w/ Wet pipe

110p

110m

2.3 n/s

95g (silver)

seems to be the safest specs?



SBN46's w/ Wet pipe

130p

130p

2.3 n/s

95g (silver)





