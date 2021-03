Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rrp cast complete pole 700 shipped #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location Harvey's lake pa Posts 52 Blog Entries 1 Rrp cast complete pole 700 shipped cast rrp pole

22in length poles.

Brand new breather tubes

Bars with some okay odi grips and a ****ty trim cable and lever setup

700 shipped lower 484F0AEDA7-936C-4041-85CD-BD71799A6F22.jpegEA436236-1C7C-4CF7-B16F-47F4684942B4.jpeg

