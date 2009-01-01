Hey guys!
So I´ve been thinking about this matter for a while and want opinions on it. If I dont understand pumps incorrectly, jetskis work on the recoil principal, so the more Kg of water you shoot back, the more kg of "thrust" you get forward. Now the speed of the water will dictate how fast you will move once you overcome friction, momentum and water viscosity/surface tension BUT the amount of water you move is the one that gets you out of the hole and be able to do sick tricks in flat water right?
Well given that what Im saying is not complete baby puke, It would explain why stubby pump cones make a difference just not "night and day" as some say...
Although you cant think of PWC as a hole like a normal propeller boat that will go forward a given distance per revolution, if we analyze the impeller inside the pump by itself you do get a "fixed" amount of water through per revolution. If you over pitch the impeller, it will lose power and even cause engine failure because the "fixed" amount of water per revolution that needs to be jammed through the nozzle requires more power than what the engine can provide.
So with all that said, I was thinking that if we want more "low end punch" we need more water at lower speed out the back. If I take a Kawa 650SX with a skattrack 5 and replace the pump cone with a stubby "freestyle" cone Im dropping the pressure and the engine doesnt have to work so hard to jam that "fixed" amount of water back making it rev faster.
But what if we change the impeller for a skat 6.5, now the "fixed" amount of water is increased and because of the stubby cone it´ll be able to do its thing without overloading the engine?
Sorry for the long story I just think that actually understanding an issue is the best way to solve it.
What do you guys think?
Thanks
BR