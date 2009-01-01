Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pump physics, nerd talk! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location Cancun, Mexico Age 28 Posts 127 Pump physics, nerd talk! Hey guys!

So I´ve been thinking about this matter for a while and want opinions on it. If I dont understand pumps incorrectly, jetskis work on the recoil principal, so the more Kg of water you shoot back, the more kg of "thrust" you get forward. Now the speed of the water will dictate how fast you will move once you overcome friction, momentum and water viscosity/surface tension BUT the amount of water you move is the one that gets you out of the hole and be able to do sick tricks in flat water right?

Well given that what Im saying is not complete baby puke, It would explain why stubby pump cones make a difference just not "night and day" as some say...

Although you cant think of PWC as a hole like a normal propeller boat that will go forward a given distance per revolution, if we analyze the impeller inside the pump by itself you do get a "fixed" amount of water through per revolution. If you over pitch the impeller, it will lose power and even cause engine failure because the "fixed" amount of water per revolution that needs to be jammed through the nozzle requires more power than what the engine can provide.

So with all that said, I was thinking that if we want more "low end punch" we need more water at lower speed out the back. If I take a Kawa 650SX with a skattrack 5 and replace the pump cone with a stubby "freestyle" cone Im dropping the pressure and the engine doesnt have to work so hard to jam that "fixed" amount of water back making it rev faster.

But what if we change the impeller for a skat 6.5, now the "fixed" amount of water is increased and because of the stubby cone it´ll be able to do its thing without overloading the engine?

Sorry for the long story I just think that actually understanding an issue is the best way to solve it.

What do you guys think?

Thanks

BR 87 kawasaki X2 with all the westcoast bolt on goodies

88 Kawasaki 650SX

01 yamaha XL700 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules