Looking for a fair or better condition cage steering x2 hull for a 1100 build. I am open to complete lake ready ski's, preferably stock as paying for ton of aftermarket stuff that can't be used would be less than ideal. I'm open to bare hulls, as well as any existing 1100x2 setup minus engine/electrical.
*** MUST have title or must have NEVER been titled EVER ***
anything else is negotiable.