Selling off old faithful. I've owned this for about 12 years. 1990 SN Hull with current registration in my name. Also have the original yamaha title for this one. Very clean hull with all original gelcoat on top deck and hood. Around 2010/11 I stripped this down and redid the entire ski and reinforced it for some heavy surf riding. Tray was cut out and stock foam removed( was mostly dry) and replaced with poly. Ribs ground down on the sides of engine bay and all the excess yamaha glue was chipped out of all the seams. Front to back the bond line was filled with a thickened cabosil and 404 epoxy resin mix. Underside of hood seal lip was filled as well. Sides were then reinforced with a single layer of 1208 Biaxial front to back( in the tray area as well). Underside of pole mount area was also filled in and beefed up with three layers of 1208. 615 footholds. Drain plugs in tray. All the tray tubes were removed and resealed with thickened epoxy. Also installed a larger RN exhaust tube. Turf is still in good shape but is getting a little thin in the ankle area of holds. Right side of rear bond line has a crack under the bumper from a hard landing in some shallow surf a few years back so that will have to be repaired- easy fix. Hood has the drain mod done to get the water out and not in the engine bay. New hood seal. For sale not on sale, if you want it cheaper I'll start removing parts.



Includes:

AC racing aluminum pole

Blowsion pole spring

Limiting rope

Midshaft

RN waterbox

Silicone long exhaust hose and B pipe to waterbox hose.

Steering and throttle cables

Aluminum bow eyes

Aluminum pisser and bilge fittings

Bilge pump



Go find a cheap 701/760 waveraider for a donor and put her together!20210227_175119.jpg20210228_110123.jpg20210227_231336.jpg20210227_231359.jpg20210227_231151.jpg20210227_231200.jpg20210227_231231.jpg20210228_100736.jpg20210228_100711.jpg20210227_231306.jpg

