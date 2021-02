Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Looking for hydro turf sample. factory currently not offering samples #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2015 Location Texas Age 32 Posts 2 Looking for hydro turf sample. factory currently not offering samples Hi Iím Currently looking for black and pink diamond cut hydroturf sample. To see if I like or not. Pm if you have one thanks. I can send back if needed just wanting to see how it looks before committing to buying. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,687 Re: Looking for hydro turf sample. factory currently not offering samples You can order swatch samples of turf(up to 3 at a time) directly from Hydro Turf.



Any color. Any pattern. They'll send it directly to your mail box free of charge.



***Well, hit the pause button...looking at their website. They are experiencing high volume at this time and cannot provide any samples(serious bummer!!!)



Here is the link, if you would like to keep checking back to have them send you some samples, when available. Or if someone can send you a sample swatch.



Also, maybe call them and ask for a ballpark time frame when any samples would be available. Sorry. Thought this one was in the bag for Ya! I ordered 6 swatches to narrow down my pattern of turf back in early January 2020.



https://www.hydroturf.com/request-pwc/

