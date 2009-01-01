Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: hi all! german rider, american FX-1 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Germany Age 48 Posts 1 hi all! german rider, american FX-1 hi from germany,

three months ago i bought myself a cheap and not running yamaha FX-1 and fixed it.

201025jetski1.jpg



as you can see, this jet ski was imported from the US several years ago. maybe someone recognizes his old ride.



