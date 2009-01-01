|
|
-
hi all! german rider, american FX-1
hi from germany,
three months ago i bought myself a cheap and not running yamaha FX-1 and fixed it.
201025jetski1.jpg
as you can see, this jet ski was imported from the US several years ago. maybe someone recognizes his old ride.
im in the mid-fourties and like to repair and ride vintage vehicles of all kinds.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules