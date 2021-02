Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki Big Hub swirl impeller, 650 motor...who's running one, what's your setup? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Minnesota Age 36 Posts 84 Kawasaki Big Hub swirl impeller, 650 motor...who's running one, what's your setup? Either a skat c75 or an SXR impeller stock or modified in some way.



Who is running one, what rpm are you pulling with it with what nozzle, how many mph if you knw, what motor setup (carb/carbs, pipe, compression, etc), general comments welcome.



Wondering if the big hub impeller even in the smallest pitch (8/16? 9/17?) is too much for a 650 or if they can be made to work. What exactly does the IJSBA do? #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Minnesota Age 36 Posts 84 Re: Kawasaki Big Hub swirl impeller, 650 motor...who's running one, what's your setup Thanks



Yes I'm aware of the modifications needed to fit a 750 impeller in a 650 pump.



