The ski set for awhile so I wanted to get things running again. I did all your basic maintenance. I also pulled the plugs and put alittle lube in the cylinders. I installed a new battery and everything seemed normal. It would crank over very easy. Did that a few times and let it sit over night. Next day tried spinning it over and nothing. Moved the ski around and it came back to life no clue why. Put the plugs back in and tried to fire it up. It tried to kick over then stopped. Made a weird sound back behind the motor and now all it makes is a weird buzzing sound when you press the start button. It seems like all the electrics stopped working. Heck even the bilge pump does not come one. Any info on fixing this would be appreciated. I'm going to try and upload a clip of the noise it makes.