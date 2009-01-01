 2006 FX HO will not start
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 01:36 PM #1
    BlownDSG
    BlownDSG is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Location
    Cypress
    Posts
    2

    2006 FX HO will not start

    The ski set for awhile so I wanted to get things running again. I did all your basic maintenance. I also pulled the plugs and put alittle lube in the cylinders. I installed a new battery and everything seemed normal. It would crank over very easy. Did that a few times and let it sit over night. Next day tried spinning it over and nothing. Moved the ski around and it came back to life no clue why. Put the plugs back in and tried to fire it up. It tried to kick over then stopped. Made a weird sound back behind the motor and now all it makes is a weird buzzing sound when you press the start button. It seems like all the electrics stopped working. Heck even the bilge pump does not come one. Any info on fixing this would be appreciated. I'm going to try and upload a clip of the noise it makes.
    Attached Files Attached Files
    Last edited by BlownDSG; Today at 01:42 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:38 PM #2
    BlownDSG
    BlownDSG is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Location
    Cypress
    Posts
    2

    Re: 2006 FX HO will not start

    Fixed found a bad wire
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:40 PM #3
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,414

    Re: 2006 FX HO will not start

    Thanks for letting us know, I hate dead ended posts.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 