Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2006 FX HO will not start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Cypress Posts 2 2006 FX HO will not start The ski set for awhile so I wanted to get things running again. I did all your basic maintenance. I also pulled the plugs and put alittle lube in the cylinders. I installed a new battery and everything seemed normal. It would crank over very easy. Did that a few times and let it sit over night. Next day tried spinning it over and nothing. Moved the ski around and it came back to life no clue why. Put the plugs back in and tried to fire it up. It tried to kick over then stopped. Made a weird sound back behind the motor and now all it makes is a weird buzzing sound when you press the start button. It seems like all the electrics stopped working. Heck even the bilge pump does not come one. Any info on fixing this would be appreciated. I'm going to try and upload a clip of the noise it makes. Attached Files trim.C797036C-CCA7-457F-A202-8D266D5D12E7.MOV (4.15 MB, 5 views) Last edited by BlownDSG; Today at 01:42 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Cypress Posts 2 Re: 2006 FX HO will not start Fixed found a bad wire #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,414 Re: 2006 FX HO will not start Thanks for letting us know, I hate dead ended posts. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules