I've attached some pictures, this hood doesn't line up with the hull and can't close with the latches. I actually bent one of the latches a bit trying to force it. The story on this is the ski came with a broken hinge and a very obviously salt soaked engine and bilge. I cleaned it up and of course the last thing to work on is the hood before I can water test it.
that is a clean engine bay, i like it, try making sure the hinge thats attached to the front of the hull is set forward as far as possible, my hull wasnt perfect and im sure its not the original hood on it either when i got it, tinker with it, if it hits, it needs to move forward