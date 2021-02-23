Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hood not lining up and latching? 1989 x2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location VA Posts 33 Hood not lining up and latching? 1989 x2 I've attached some pictures, this hood doesn't line up with the hull and can't close with the latches. I actually bent one of the latches a bit trying to force it. The story on this is the ski came with a broken hinge and a very obviously salt soaked engine and bilge. I cleaned it up and of course the last thing to work on is the hood before I can water test it. Attached Images IMG_20210223_183534.jpg (3.25 MB, 4 views)

IMG_20210223_183534.jpg (3.25 MB, 4 views) IMG_20210223_183551.jpg (2.78 MB, 3 views)

IMG_20210223_183551.jpg (2.78 MB, 3 views) IMG_20210223_183607.jpg (3.03 MB, 3 views)

IMG_20210223_183607.jpg (3.03 MB, 3 views) IMG_20210223_183700.jpg (3.14 MB, 3 views)

IMG_20210223_183700.jpg (3.14 MB, 3 views) IMG_20210223_183740.jpg (3.20 MB, 2 views) #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2019 Location Ontario, California Age 34 Posts 122 Re: Hood not lining up and latching? 1989 x2 that is a clean engine bay, i like it, try making sure the hinge thats attached to the front of the hull is set forward as far as possible, my hull wasnt perfect and im sure its not the original hood on it either when i got it, tinker with it, if it hits, it needs to move forward Last edited by CA550sx123; Today at 12:28 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules