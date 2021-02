Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2013 FX Ho Trim Cable OEM F2S-6153E-00-00 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2011 Location Malta Age 40 Posts 29 2013 FX Ho Trim Cable OEM F2S-6153E-00-00 Hi





I am changing the inner wire rope and need to press the ends my guess is that itís around 126 inches from end to end... so if you happen to know the exact length this would save me the hassle to fit this in the ski to measure the needed length.



Tx Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules