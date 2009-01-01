Rebuilding my 95 xp 717. One cylinder was scored pretty badly, the other is mint. I ordered a pair of new wiseco pistons, and replaced the cylinder sleeve on the one that was bad. Going to have a local machine shop bore the new sleeve.
anyway, I measured the cylinder that is mint and also the new piston. I measure 3.224 for the new piston and 3.227 for the cylinder. According to my Clymer manual for new parts, I should have 0.002-0.0043 clearance (max wear is 0.008). But according to the wiseco piston box, my piston should have 0.005 from new.
this would mean I need to not only bore my new sleeve, but also bore my good existing cylinder.
granted, the book says a new cylinder is 3.228 and I measure 3.227, so even if my Amazon set of mics is off, Im using the same mic to measure both.
is that correct it am I over thinking it? maybe I should just have the machinist bore the new sleeve to 3.228 and be done with it. Curious what others have done, or would do.