Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wiseco piston cylinder clearance #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2007 Location Harrisburg, PA Age 42 Posts 60 Wiseco piston cylinder clearance Rebuilding my 95 xp 717. One cylinder was scored pretty badly, the other is mint. I ordered a pair of new wiseco pistons, and replaced the cylinder sleeve on the one that was bad. Going to have a local machine shop bore the new sleeve.





anyway, I measured the cylinder that is mint and also the new piston. I measure 3.224 for the new piston and 3.227 for the cylinder. According to my Clymer manual for new parts, I should have 0.002-0.0043 clearance (max wear is 0.008). But according to the wiseco piston box, my piston should have 0.005 from new.





this would mean I need to not only bore my new sleeve, but also bore my good existing cylinder.





granted, the book says a new cylinder is 3.228 and I measure 3.227, so even if my Amazon set of mics is off, Im using the same mic to measure both.





is that correct it am I over thinking it? maybe I should just have the machinist bore the new sleeve to 3.228 and be done with it. Curious what others have done, or would do. '90 x-2: 15 deg Skat Trak, Coffmans, mostly stock-but runs great

'90 x-2 Project: Westcoast intake, Mikuni 44mm carb, finger throttle, Renthal bars

'95 Sea Doo XP 720 stock Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) SpitAndDirt Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules