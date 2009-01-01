|
|
-
1996 yamaha wave venture carb issue
I bought a priming kit because of cold start issues,didnt come with instructions, anyone have a pdf
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1996 yamaha wave venture carb issue
If this is an 1100 triple I'm betting money a hard start is NOT the only issue.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules