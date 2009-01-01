 1996 yamaha wave venture carb issue
  Yesterday, 08:33 PM
    Paintman
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Tx
    1996 yamaha wave venture carb issue

    I bought a priming kit because of cold start issues,didnt come with instructions, anyone have a pdf
  Yesterday, 09:21 PM
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Re: 1996 yamaha wave venture carb issue

    If this is an 1100 triple I'm betting money a hard start is NOT the only issue.
