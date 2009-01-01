Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 93 750sx wont shut off #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2020 Location Pasadena, CA Age 31 Posts 10 Blog Entries 1 93 750sx wont shut off I was having an issue of no spark.

I solved that by cutting back the plug wires a 1/2” to create new/better contact





It ran STRONG





Now I’m narrowed down to an issue that has been creeping up for the last month or so—

Which is that I cannot get the ski to shut off.





I typically work on my ski every Sunday.





A few weeks ago I updated the face plate of the original on/off switch to a lanyard style kill switch.

The issue of not being able to shut off the motor was occurring before and after I installed that piece.





I have opened up the off switch button and everything looks clean inside. I could lightly file down the metal contact tips, as I’ve seen in research, as a solution that works, and I will.

But I really feel like it’s an issue with wiring/circuit.





I’ve been advised to check the colored wires inside one of the black plugs-located above the E-box, with a volt meter.

Also to check inside the E-box for possible corrosion.





If anybody has some sound input for a solution/s it would be much appreciated!





I apparently can’t attach pics from my phone

I will add pics soon, when I’m home to my computer.

PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2020 Location Pasadena, CA Age 31 Posts 10 Blog Entries 1

Last edited by Chad C; Today at 08:28 PM .

