|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
93 750sx wont shut off
I was having an issue of no spark.
I solved that by cutting back the plug wires a 1/2” to create new/better contact
It ran STRONG
Now I’m narrowed down to an issue that has been creeping up for the last month or so—
Which is that I cannot get the ski to shut off.
I typically work on my ski every Sunday.
A few weeks ago I updated the face plate of the original on/off switch to a lanyard style kill switch.
The issue of not being able to shut off the motor was occurring before and after I installed that piece.
I have opened up the off switch button and everything looks clean inside. I could lightly file down the metal contact tips, as I’ve seen in research, as a solution that works, and I will.
But I really feel like it’s an issue with wiring/circuit.
I’ve been advised to check the colored wires inside one of the black plugs-located above the E-box, with a volt meter.
Also to check inside the E-box for possible corrosion.
If anybody has some sound input for a solution/s it would be much appreciated!
I apparently can’t attach pics from my phone
I will add pics soon, when I’m home to my computer.
I do have pics posted on my profile though right now!
Last edited by Chad C; Today at 08:28 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules