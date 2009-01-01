 93 750sx wont shut off
  1. Today, 08:27 PM #1
    Chad C
    Chad C is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Chad C's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Age
    31
    Posts
    10
    Blog Entries
    1

    93 750sx wont shut off

    I was having an issue of no spark.
    I solved that by cutting back the plug wires a 1/2” to create new/better contact


    It ran STRONG


    Now I’m narrowed down to an issue that has been creeping up for the last month or so—
    Which is that I cannot get the ski to shut off.


    I typically work on my ski every Sunday.


    A few weeks ago I updated the face plate of the original on/off switch to a lanyard style kill switch.
    The issue of not being able to shut off the motor was occurring before and after I installed that piece.


    I have opened up the off switch button and everything looks clean inside. I could lightly file down the metal contact tips, as I’ve seen in research, as a solution that works, and I will.
    But I really feel like it’s an issue with wiring/circuit.


    I’ve been advised to check the colored wires inside one of the black plugs-located above the E-box, with a volt meter.
    Also to check inside the E-box for possible corrosion.


    If anybody has some sound input for a solution/s it would be much appreciated!


    I apparently can’t attach pics from my phone
    I will add pics soon, when I’m home to my computer.
    I do have pics posted on my profile though right now!
    Last edited by Chad C; Today at 08:28 PM.
