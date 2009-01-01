Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1999 TS770 Carburetors: 1670-028 vrs 1670-043 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Mercersburg, PA Posts 2 1999 TS770 Carburetors: 1670-028 vrs 1670-043 Was able to obtain a 1999 Tigershark TS770R for my son and I to work on. We are completely rebuilding the motor and refreshing the carbs. Duel carb set-up. During the disassembly one of the internal screws holding the jet broke off down in the hole. Not sure how to extract it so we are looking for a replacement carb. Noticed there are plenty of pt# 1670-028 carburetors for sale but cannot find a 1670-043, which is what the parts diagram calls for on a TS770R. Can we use the -028? Interchangeable? What is the difference between the two as I cannot find a reference anywhere in the web search engines we are using. Thanks for any help or guidance. This is our first venture into a PWC and we are looking forward to getting on the water. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,413 Re: 1999 TS770 Carburetors: 1670-028 vrs 1670-043 Once the jet cover is out of the way....and the carb has been washed.....you can heat the area AROUND the broken screw with a propane torch for about 45 seconds. Then just grab the threads with needlenose and unscrew it. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

