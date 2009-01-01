 1999 TS770 Carburetors: 1670-028 vrs 1670-043
  1. Today, 06:29 PM #1
    Peej717
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Mercersburg, PA
    Posts
    2

    1999 TS770 Carburetors: 1670-028 vrs 1670-043

    Was able to obtain a 1999 Tigershark TS770R for my son and I to work on. We are completely rebuilding the motor and refreshing the carbs. Duel carb set-up. During the disassembly one of the internal screws holding the jet broke off down in the hole. Not sure how to extract it so we are looking for a replacement carb. Noticed there are plenty of pt# 1670-028 carburetors for sale but cannot find a 1670-043, which is what the parts diagram calls for on a TS770R. Can we use the -028? Interchangeable? What is the difference between the two as I cannot find a reference anywhere in the web search engines we are using. Thanks for any help or guidance. This is our first venture into a PWC and we are looking forward to getting on the water.
  2. Today, 09:26 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,413

    Re: 1999 TS770 Carburetors: 1670-028 vrs 1670-043

    Once the jet cover is out of the way....and the carb has been washed.....you can heat the area AROUND the broken screw with a propane torch for about 45 seconds. Then just grab the threads with needlenose and unscrew it.
